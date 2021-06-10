Warren woman shares abuse story to help others who may be suffering

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman says she was abused for a long time and is finally taking a stand, hoping to help someone else dealing with her same problem.

Taylor Gozur was afraid for her life early Sunday morning when she says her long time on and off again boyfriend and father of her children charged into her house.

“I thought I was gonna die. I really did. I thought I was gonna die. He immediately started stomping on me as I was on the couch next to my daughter. He dragged me by the hair to the corner of the room, kicked me directly in my nose. Blood started coming out of my nose. I kept repeating I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding, stop, and he just kept stomping on me,’ Gozur said.

Gozur said this isn’t the first time she’s been hurt. While her arms and legs reveal fresh bruises, she has pictures of injuries she suffered in May when, according to a police report, Gozur told officers the same man beat her with a vacuum.

“You get scared to do anything. You get scared to leave. It’s just your normal, so I just deal with it,” Gozur said.

This time, Dillon Monroe was taken to jail on charges of aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Monroe also had an active warrant from the incident in May. He pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $3,500.

Dillon Monroe (Courtesy Trumbull County Jail)

Judge Thomas Gysegem says one of the reasons for the low bond was that Monroe’s defense attorney raised the issue that his name was still on the lease of the home he’s accused of burglarizing. Monroe has since posted bond.

Gozur and her children have a temporary protection order.

“He is out. Just because I have a piece of paper doesn’t mean that I’m safe,” Gozur said. “I would have felt so much safer knowing that he was locked up – so much more.”

Gozur says this last time was the final straw and decided to speak out to help others who may be dealing with something similar.

“I feel as though maybe if I speak up, and they see, ‘Wow, this girl could have almost died. That could have been me.'” I want someone to see this, and I want to help at least one other person,” Gozur said.



