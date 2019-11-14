Warren woman says she was sexually assaulted after taking pills

Breaking News
The woman told police she believes the assault took place while she was incapacitated

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was sexually assaulted and police are investigating a suspect following an encounter that involved drugs.

The victim reported to police that she and a man she knows had taken Xanax tablets Tuesday night at a home and went to sleep.

The woman said she went to bed clothed and when she woke up, she was naked and believes a sexual assault occurred.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where she was placed on a police hold due to her having a felony theft warrant out of Boardman.

