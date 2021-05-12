Warren woman says man stole her gun, pistol-whipped her with it

A woman told responding officers her boyfriend had gained access into her home without her permission and stole some of her possessions

Kevin Streeter, 31, arrested on charges of aggravated robbery for digital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that her boyfriend came into her home, assaulted her and took her gun.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Peace Ave. NW at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, the woman said that she was asleep on her couch when a man, later identified as 31-year-old Kevin Streeter, came inside her home and started choking her. She said Streeter had a gun.

She told officers that Streeter took her son’s tablet and stole a gun from her room, which he pistol-whipped her with before he ran away, the report stated.

An intense search for Streeter began. He was finally located by police officers near a church on North Street where he was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.

