Warren woman says man stole her gun, pistol-whipped her with it

A woman told responding officers her boyfriend had gained access into her home without her permission and stole some of her possessions

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that her boyfriend came into her home, assaulted her and took her gun.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Peace Ave. NW at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, the woman said that she was asleep on her couch when a man, later identified as 31-year-old Kevin Streeter, came inside her home and started choking her. She said Streeter had a gun.

She told officers that Streeter took her son’s tablet and stole a gun from her room, which he pistol-whipped her with before he ran away, the report stated.

An intense search for Streeter began. He was finally located by police officers near a church on North Street where he was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.