WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman reported that shots were fired at her car as she was driving through the city Thursday morning.

Police first received a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m., and while looking for the shooter, officers discovered a woman standing on the side of Woodbine Avenue.

Police said the 21-year-old woman told officers that the shots had been fired at her.

According to a police report, the victim had just left Speedway and was on her way home when she saw a black four-door Nissan behind her. She told police that the car would speed up, ride her bumper and then slow down again.

The woman said she started slowing down to pull into a driveway when the vehicle sped past her. She said when the car was about 200 feet away, someone in the vehicle started shooting at her.

The report stated that the woman was unable to restart her car and believed that it had been damaged by the gunfire.

Officers collected seven shell casings from the roadway.

The woman, who was not injured, told police that she didn’t know anyone who would want to shoot at her.

Police reported seeing no visible damage to the vehicle that she was driving.