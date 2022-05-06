WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported that she was hit in the face and robbed as she was leaving a Warren business.

Friday morning, officers spoke to the woman at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where she was receiving treatment for injuries she said she received from the robbery.

The 35-year-old woman said she was walking out of Big Apple on Youngstown Road SE at the time.

All she remembered was getting hit in the face as she was walking to her car, according to a police report. The woman said whoever hit her took her wallet, containing $100 cash and her ID and bank cards.

Police said the woman’s eye was severely swollen and bruised.

According to the report, the woman went home to put ice on her eye after the incident but ended up going to the hospital when her eye didn’t feel better.