Warren woman learns sentence for sex trafficking young relative

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren will spend the next decade behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday afternoon to sex trafficking.

Lori Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of trafficking in persons.

Jackson watched the hearing using a two-way video link between Judge Anthony Donofrio’s courtroom and the Mahoning County Jail.

Prosecutors say she sold a young relative for sex to get money to feed her own drug habit.

At one point, Jackson bent over in tears as another relative told the judge the victim is in counseling, and the rest of the family is devastated.

