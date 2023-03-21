NELSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman was killed in a single-car crash in Portage County Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Sonia Grimmett was driving a Chevrolet van eastbound on Route 305, east of Nelson Parkman Road, at about 8:25 a.m. when she went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Grimmett was taken to University Hospital in Ravenna where she later died.

Troopers say Grimmett was not wearing a safety belt.

The crash is under investigation.