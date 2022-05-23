WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing OVI and child endangering charges after police say she was impaired behind the wheel with two children in the car.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to Palmyra Road SW and York Ave. SW after witnesses reported a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car with children inside.

When officers arrived, they said 39-year-old Venita McCall was awake by appeared groggy and smelled heavily of alcohol. They say they also found liquor caps in the car and a red Solo cup with a liquid that smelled heavily of alcohol on the passenger seat.

At first, police say McCall told them that she was not driving the car and was only waiting there for someone to bring her gas since the car had run out. However, she later admitted to driving the car but refused a breath test or a field sobriety test.

The two children, ages 10 and 11, were turned over to their mother, and McCall was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on OVI and child endangering charges.