Warren woman facing child endangering charges after child found by street

Police say a child was walking alone along Woodland St. NE in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing child endangering charges after a child was found alone by the street.

According to a police report, a passerby spotted the 3-year-old girl about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday walking alone near the street along the 1000 block of Woodland St. NE.

A short time later, a teen came outside and brought the child inside, the report stated.

Police talked to a 69-year-old woman at the house where the child was staying who told an officer that she allowed the child to go outside and was watching her the whole time.

The officer asked the woman if she saw the passerby who stopped to help or his cruiser sitting outside her house with the lights flashing for about 10 minutes and she said no, according to the report.

The child was picked by her mother before police got there.

Norma Williams, 69, was charged with child endangering. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for February 25.