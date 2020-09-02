Warren woman faces cruelty to animals charge

Police said the 3-month-old pit bull puppy was tied to a 1- to 2-foot-long chain attached to a cage in the driveway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a cruelty to animals charge after police reported finding a small dog tied to a cage at a home Monday.

Police reported finding the dog around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hamilton St. SW.

According to a police report, the 3-month-old pit bull puppy was tied to a 1- to 2-foot-long chain attached to a cage in the driveway. Officers knocked on the door to the home but didn’t get an answer, so they took the dog and brought it to the pound.

Police noted in the report that it was “very warm” outside.

They later charged 39-year-old Jessica Deuley with cruelty to animals.

