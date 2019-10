Melissa McPherson-Nash has been charged after police said a 2-day-old was hurt

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman in a Warren child endangering case, according to court records.

Melissa McPherson-Nash faces a child endangering charge in the case of a 2-day-old infant with a head injury.

It reportedly happened September 26 and the child was since taken by Children Services, according to a police report.

Police haven’t released any other details.