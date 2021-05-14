Warren woman charged with throwing yard stake at neighbor’s eye

The neighbor said the stake hit her husband in the eye and police said they could see his eyeball was bleeding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Warren woman Thursday after they say she threw a metal camping stake at her neighbor.

When police got to the house in the 500 block of Forest St. NE around 3 p.m., they said the neighbors were yelling at each other.

One household accused their neighbor of causing problems every day after coming home from work, police said.

Officers went over to the other household and those neighbors accused the first household of being violent, according to police. Those neighbors said they’ve called police on the first household several times, but nothing is ever done because it’s never caught on camera.

The woman police were talking to accused 29-year-old Brandi Haun of throwing a yard stake at her husband, which police said she did have video of.

She said the stake hit him in the eye and police said they could see his eyeball was bleeding.

Police arrested Haun, who faces a charge of aggravated assault.