Warren woman charged with leaving fetus outside home sentenced in court

Jordan pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs in October

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren woman who admitted to leaving her nearly full-term fetus outside a home on Kenmore Avenue back in July of 2018 learned her punishment Monday morning.

Lisa Jordan was sentenced to five years probation, 30 days in the Trumbull County Jail and 300 hours of community service.

Jordan pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs in October.

The investigation began when Jordan showed up at the hospital bleeding. At the time a nurse told dispatchers, the patient told hospital staff she miscarried and put the fetus in her yard.