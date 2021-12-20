WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges she stabbed her husband early Sunday.

Shanae Jarmon, 40, was booked into the Trumbull County jail on a charge of felonious assault after she was arrested about 6:15 a.m. Sunday at her home in the 3000 block of Lancer Court NW.

Reports said police were called to the home by a man who said he was stabbed and when officers arrived they called out for Jarmon to come out and she did without incident.

She was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, reports said.

Reports say the man was sitting on the couch in a pool of blood and his arms were covered with blood.

The man said he and Jarmon had been drinking for several hours when she went from “zero to 60” and stabbed him in the arm after she accused him of cheating on her.

Reports said police could not find the weapon used in the stabbing and the victim declined medical treatment.