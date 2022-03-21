WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman was charged with child endangerment after an incident on Thursday, March 17.

Alexis Duvall, 24, pleaded not guilty to four counts of endangering children in Warren Municipal Court on March 18.

According to the police report, Duvall’s neighbors called the police after witnessing her two children outside, alone, on Martha Street and attempting to cross the street.

The children had full diapers and were not properly dressed, witnesses said in the report.

While police were en route, Duvall had called 911 to report the children missing then stated, ‘Never mind, they’re home,’ according to reports.

When police arrived at her house, they found multiple empty beer cans and Duvall sitting on the back steps with muddy legs and feet, according to reports.

Duvall stated her children got out of the home while she was cleaning the upstairs to prepare for Children Services, reports said.

Duvall was slurring her words but she claimed she was on medication, according to reports.

Police tried to check on the children, but Duvall would not allow them to enter the house, reports said.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Duvall as they put her in the cruiser.

Duvall was taken to the Trumbull County Jail and the children’s grandmother went to care for them.

Duvall posted a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court again on May 5.