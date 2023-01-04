WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is charged with cruelty to animals after a dog was taken from her home.

A warrant was issued for charges against Tanisha Lightning, 43, according to court records. The charge is in connection to an incident on Christmas Day in which officers were called to her home on South Feederle Drive around 8:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a dog.

When they got there, they found a dog trying to shield itself from the wind, according to a police report. The temperature at the time was 11 degrees but felt like -3 degrees with the wind chill.

A neighbor told police that the dog had been out there for at least four hours. The dog also seemed to have an injured paw.

No one was home at the time officers arrived on the scene, the report stated.