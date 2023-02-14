WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman is facing charges after police say she was arrested while her children were left home alone.

According to a police report, Vaira Vaughn, 27, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Sunday on charges of obstructing official business, driving under the influence, driving while suspended and having an open container in the car.

The report states that after Vaughn was arrested in Vienna Township, and that she called police around 4:45 a.m. from the jail to let them know her children were at home alone.

When police arrived, they heard a baby crying and found the door was unlocked. When officers went inside, they found a 10-year-old and two seven-month-olds in baby rockers.

The report states the children were left alone for roughly eight hours.

The 10-year-old told the police that her mother left around 7 p.m. the night before and that she hired a babysitter and the babysitter must have left. However, Vaughn told police she left the children alone, according to the report. Police say it is unknown if the children had a babysitter.

Officers said the two babies seemed to be having trouble breathing and they saw unopened respiration medication in the kitchen that was prescribed to the infants. The 10-year-old told them the medication had been sitting there for a week.

The babies were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment before the kids were released to a family member by Children Services.