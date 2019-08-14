Warren woman arrested in Liberty after reports of out of control driver

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren was arrested Monday in Liberty after people reported a reckless driver.

Police say they spotted Brenna Clark on Belmont Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. driving down the middle of the road near I-80.

Officers say she also nearly hit another vehicle at a red light at East Liberty Street. They tried to pull her over there, but officers say she drove away.

Clark finally stopped on Parkwood Avenue where police say she tried to walk away but was ordered to stop.

Officers say Clark did not have a valid driver’s license and believe she was involved in a hit-skip crash on Aug. 11 at a local Walmart. They also said she admitted to being in another hit-skip crash in Warren.

Police noted that the windshield on the car was heavily damaged.

Clark is charged with driving under OVI suspension and failure to comply. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday and was released on $7,500 bond.

A pretrial is scheduled for Aug. 21.