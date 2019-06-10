Warren woman arrested in Boardman police chase

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase led to an accident in Boardman, police say.

According to Boardman police, they received calls from Walmart Sunday afternoon about two shoplifters that left the store.

Officers tried to pull over the suspects at the corner of South Avenue and Mathews Road, but police say the driver sped off down Mathews Road.

They tried to turn onto Southern Boulevard and rammed into the railroad tracks, causing damage to both the tracks and the vehicle.

A train that is supposed to travel through Boardman is being delayed Monday while the tracks are repaired.

The driver, 20-year-old Cassidy Marie Francis, of Warren, was arrested on a warrant and charged with fleeing and eluding, theft and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Jeremy Kale, 29, also of Warren, was charged with theft and obstructing official business.