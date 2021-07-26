Warren woman arrested after police say she tried running over man with vehicle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman on felonious assault charges for her actions behind the wheel Saturday.

Desirae Boss, 32, was arrested at about 12:33 a.m. at the corner of Niles Road and Roman Street in Warren after police were told she rammed her car into someone else’s and almost ran the other driver over.

According to the police report, when Boss first spoke to responding officers, she said a man was back at her residence “causing a disturbance.”

Police say the rear of her vehicle was damaged with a cracked window and the trunk popped.

When police took a closer look inside, they said they saw drugs in the driver’s seat, what they suspected to be heroin and crack cocaine, according to the police report.

When police mentioned the drugs to her, reports say she grabbed the bag and wouldn’t let go until officers released her grip.

Witnesses told police they saw Boss back down an alley and hit the victim’s car several times before he got out and ran away. Boss then chased the man in her car up onto a lawn and tried to run him over, according to the police report.

The victim told police he came to Boss’s home to retrieve his keys after spending the night there and Boss became angry with him.

Boss was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge. Additional charges are pending test results of the suspected drugs found in Boss’s vehicle.