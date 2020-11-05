Warren woman arrested after causing scene while trying to vote, deputy says

The deputy said the woman started hitting the electronic tablet with the stylus pen in a "stabbing motion," then started swinging her arms and yelling at poll workers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after causing a scene while trying to vote early in Warren Monday morning, according to a report.

A Trumbull County sheriff’s deputy working at an early voting center on Youngstown Road said 63-year-old Linda Marks-Higginbotham was becoming belligerent with poll workers. He said she was yelling and cursing at them.

The deputy asked Marks-Higginbotham to lower her voice and she said, “I’m allowed to talk loud,” according to the report.

Marks-Higginbotham was yelling that she had been assaulted, the deputy said.

A poll worker said Marks-Higginbotham started screaming at her because she wasn’t able to find Marks in the system. That’s when Marks-Higginbotham grabbed a stylus pen and started pressing it into the electronic tablet “in a stabbing motion,” the poll worker said.

She asked Marks-Higginbotham to stop over and over again, saying she might accidentally process a vote.

The poll worker said she took the stylus pen from Marks-Higginbotham, who then started swinging her arms in the air and yelling that she had been assaulted.

Marks-Higginbotham was demanding that the poll worker be arrested, the deputy said. He told her the poll worker was just trying to prevent an accidental vote and keep the tablet from being damaged, so it wasn’t assault.

The deputy told her the poll workers couldn’t find her in the system because of the date she registered to vote, but she could still vote that day.

He said at that point, she started arguing with him, saying she didn’t want to vote with a provisional ballot. A poll worker explained she would not be voting provisionally — she could vote early that day or vote the next day, Election Day.

She continued yelling that poll workers couldn’t be sure her vote would not “end up on the floor,” the report states.

They said if she didn’t want to vote, she would have to leave. The deputy convinced her to step outside so she wouldn’t hold up other voters.

She continued to insist that she had been assaulted and wanted to file a police report, the deputy said. He said she also yelled about contacting the media.

The deputy said he would take her report, but she wouldn’t give him any of her information so he couldn’t complete the report.

He told her if she wasn’t going to vote and she wasn’t going to give him her information for a report, she would have to leave the property.

The deputy said she refused to leave, so she was arrested. He said she swung her arms and tried to pull away as he handcuffed her, as well as fought against being put in the cruiser.

She still refused to give him any of her information, the deputy said. When he asked her what her name and date of birth were, he said she told him, “Common spelling and the day I was born.”

When they got to the jail, the deputy said she yelled at corrections staff and refused to go through the X-ray scanner.

Marks-Higginbotham is charged with criminal trespass, failure to disclose personal information, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

