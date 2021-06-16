Warren woman accused of leaving kids at home due to alleged drug use

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing multiple child endangering charges after reports say she left her children home alone so she could use drugs.

Brandy Carnahan, 40, turned herself in at the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday on a warrant for child endangering charges.

Police in Warren investigated two reports of child endangering involving Carnahan.

On June 7, officers were first called to a home in the 1800 block of Clermont Ave. NE, where a 16-year-old boy was cut on the leg during a fight with his brother over Oreo cookies, according to a police report.

The caller, a 21-year-old woman, told police that she was only at the home because her mother told her she was not coming home to care for the children, the report stated.

Police said the woman told them that Carnahan has been on “a binge” in which she leaves the kids home alone while she can go get high with a friend. She said her oldest sibling, the 16-year-old boy, is often left to care for the others.

Police were called back to the house the next day after the woman reported that Carnahan was still refusing to come home due to an open case with Children Services. She said her mother told her that she would test positive for drugs and to “f**k the kids,” saying that if she overdosed and died, it would be their fault, the report stated.

Four counts of child endangering charges were filed against Carnahan on June 8, according to court records.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.