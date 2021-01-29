Warren, West Farmington, East Palestine to receive EPA money to upgrade water systems

West Farmington, Warren and East Palestine will share in $183 million in loans statewide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three communities in Columbiana and Trumbull counties will receive low-interest loans from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade their wastewater and drinking water systems.

West Farmington, Warren and East Palestine will share in $183 million in loans statewide.

The loans are low interest and some include principal forgiveness. That means some or all the loans may not have to be repaid, essentially a grant.

The city of Warren is receiving $44.9 million for infrastructure improvements at the city’s pump stations and wastewater treatment plants. The upgrades will make the system more efficient and reliable.

West Farmington will use $7.6 million to construct a gravity collection system and an aeration wastewater treatment plant. The loan includes $4 million in principal forgiveness.

East Palestine is receiving $61,000 to develop a water model of the village to check for poor source quality and pressure throughout the system before replacing approximately 20,000 feet of waterline.