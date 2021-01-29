Warren, West Farmington, East Palestine to receive EPA money to upgrade water systems

West Farmington, Warren and East Palestine will share in $183 million in loans statewide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three communities in Columbiana and Trumbull counties will receive low-interest loans from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade their wastewater and drinking water systems.

The loans are low interest and some include principal forgiveness. That means some or all the loans may not have to be repaid, essentially a grant.

The city of Warren is receiving $44.9 million for infrastructure improvements at the city’s pump stations and wastewater treatment plants. The upgrades will make the system more efficient and reliable.

West Farmington will use $7.6 million to construct a gravity collection system and an aeration wastewater treatment plant. The loan includes $4 million in principal forgiveness.

East Palestine is receiving $61,000 to develop a water model of the village to check for poor source quality and pressure throughout the system before replacing approximately 20,000 feet of waterline.

