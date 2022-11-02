WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter.

Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County.

The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle says Kesecker coming on board brings the department’s staffing up to 60.

“It ensures that all of our three stations will remain open and timely responses for emergencies,” Nussle said.

Kesecker will be working at the department at the second turn.