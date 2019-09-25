Warren victims said they were forced to strip naked, robbed at gunpoint

Police in Warren are investigating after two men said they were robbed at gunpoint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after two men said they were forced to strip naked and were robbed at gunpoint.

The two men told police that a man came to their door in the 1700 block of Wick St. SE at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, asking to use the phone and asking questions about another person the two men said they didn’t know.

While the victims were getting the phone, they say the man pulled out a gun and forced his way into the house with two other masked men.

The victims said the men forced them to take off their clothes and bound their hands and feet with zip ties.

The three men took several items from the house including three TVs, Xbox games, jewelry and an iPhone, according to a police report.

Police said the house was ransacked, with TVs ripped off wall mounts, couches flipped over and items strewn about.

The victims described the first man who initially came to the door as a black male with tattoos, dressed in all black with short dreadlocks and wearing silver Nike shoes.

The second man also had short dreadlocks and was wearing a black shirt with an image of people outlined on the front. He also had tattoos.

The third man is described as wearing a dirty green sweater and black pants, according to the report.