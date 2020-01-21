Warren Twp. woman’s disappearance remains unsolved 5 years later

Kimberly Toboz's mother said her daughter had a job interview that day, but never returned home to get ready

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been five years since Kimberly Toboz left her mother’s home in Warren Township in her pajamas to get cigarettes — and never came back.

On Tuesday in the very house Toboz was last seen, her family is still looking for answers.

“She had a job interview that day,” said her mother, Kathy Lambert. “She never came back to get ready for her job interview and I know she was really excited about going for her job interview.”

Toboz hasn’t been seen or heard from since, despite her family’s many attempts to get in touch with her.

“My gut feeling is she’s gone,” Lambert said. “It’s just a feeling I’ve had after the first week, that she was gone. That’s just where my heart and my head turned to because it’s not like her to not notify the family.”

Over the years, Warren Township police said they’ve received a number of tips about the case but, so far, still haven’t been able to find Toboz.

“We’d love to bring her back…and reunite her with her family,” Sgt. Daniel Peterson said. “But in any circumstance, any lead that directs us to her — whether she’s with us now or she’s gone — we’d like to be able to give the family closure.”

Lambert said she believes someone knows something about her daughter’s disappearance and she just wants answers.

“I just need somebody to come and call, and just give us an idea of where she’s at or what happened.”