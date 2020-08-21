Warren Twp Volunteer Fire Department adds new ambulance

Just this week, the department received their new, used 2012 Wheeled Coach Ambulance

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department has a new addition to their fleet.

The township board of trustees approved the purchase last week.

The ambulance comes from Pilip Ambulances in Pennsylvania.

It was purchased for $58,000.

A new ambulance can cost upwards of $175,000.

Fire department officials say buying the used one was a significant savings to tax payers while achieving the same goal of easier, more efficient and more comfortable patient care.

“With it having the dual wheels on the back, the larger patient area, a bigger box, it supports the patient better and it will not be as bumpy and rough of a ride for the patients back here. And like I said, it allows us to provide better patient care because we’ve got more room that we’re able to move around and treat our patients better,” said Captain Julie Knowlton of the Warren Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.

The ambulance will get lettered within a few weeks and placed in service in the near future.