WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer was back at work Tuesday morning after experiencing a possible overdose Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Daniel Peterson says he feels good less than 24 hours after he became ill from exposure to an unknown substance.

“We’re as careful as we are every day. We use gloves, we use protective stuff to collect the stuff, but guys deal with it,” he said.

Peterson says he was wearing gloves while documenting and processing the scene inside a home on Miller Street on Monday as part of an investigation into a possible fatal drug overdose.

He says he collected a piece of tin foil from a table that appeared to be drug-related as evidence. About 30 minutes later, he started to feel sick.

“First, I was sweating quite a bit, but no reason to sweat. It wasn’t hot enough to be sweating. I was clammy and sweating and then I just started feeling ill and my lips went numb, and just not so good,” Peterson said. “Something wasn’t right, and that was the only thing that I’d been around or been in contact with that would have been out of the normal that would have made me feel that way.”

Peterson was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital by ambulance, where he was administered naloxone. He says almost right away he started feeling better.

“Luckily, I mean, I don’t think I got that big of a dose of it to cause anything tragic, but it definitely was enough that it made me not feel very well,” he said.

Peterson doesn’t know what exactly he was exposed to, but it goes to show the dangers officers face on the job every day.

“There’s a whole lot of bad stuff in the world that people don’t seem to know about but we seem to deal with on a daily basis. So, got to be careful,” he said.