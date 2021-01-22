Warren Twp. man says he was robbed, assaulted in Buy, Sell, Trade transaction

The man was attempting to purchase a video game system

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police earlier this month someone punched him in the face and stole $100 from him after arranging to meet him over the internet to sell a video game system.

The man told police he was at his Blossom Lane home about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 7 where he was to meet someone selling the system which was advertised on Buy, Sell, Trade.

Instead, when the man arrived, he punched the victim in the face and took $100 from him before driving away, reports said.

The victim showed police the ad for the sale, reports said.

