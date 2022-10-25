WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Township Fire Department announced the passing of the department’s first female firefighter/EMT.

Helen Parker died Saturday at the age of 78.

The Warren woman served the township’s fire department from 1985 to 2009, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. She then continued to serve the Warren Township Ladies Auxiliary after her retirement.

Calling hours will be held from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Helen Louise Abel Parker obituary