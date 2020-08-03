Warren-Trumbull County Public Library system adds hours and services

New evening hours and Saturday hours will be added

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Libraries in the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library system are adding more hours and services beginning Aug. 3.

After the statewide shutdown due to COVID-19, all six libraries reopened in June with limited hours and services.

Social distancing guidelines will be implemented and cleaning supplies will be more readily available.

“We know our customers are looking forward to being able to access more library services once again, and we are happy we can add these additional hours to make it even more convenient to visit the library,” said Jim Wilkins, W-TCPL Director.

The first hour of each day will continue to be reserved for those at higher risk for illness.

Services that will be available at all locations for a fee include printing, copying and faxing.

Single-use tables will be placed in libraries, however they ask that customers will limit time at a table to an hour.

Library cardholders will be able to borrow items through the Interlibrary Loan and SearchOhio services.

To keep customers safe, all items borrowed and returned will be quarantined for 72 hours and sanitized before it returns to shelves.

Library meeting rooms will not be available for the remainder of the year. Also, no in person programming or events will take place in the libraries. However, the library offers a variety of online events.

The following are the new hours that will be effective Aug. 3:

Brookfield Library

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Cortland Library

Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Howland Library

Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Liberty Library

Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Lordstown Library

Monday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: closed

Warren Library