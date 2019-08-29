Warren Tribune Chronicle promotes their new Vindicator edition at Canfield Fair

The Tribune-Vindicator tent is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the closing of the Vindicator this weekend, their familiar tent by the grand stand at the Canfield Fair will be missing.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle has taken over the site. They are promoting the new Vindicator edition of the Tribune, which makes its debut on Sunday.

At the booth they are answering questions you may have about your current Vindicator subscription. They are also offering deals for new subscribers.

The Tribune-Vindicator tent is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the fair.