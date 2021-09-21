Warren trailer park makes plans to spay, neuter stray cats

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trailer park in Warren is teaming up with TNR to get all the stray cats in the park spayed and neutered.

The effort comes due to a rise in the feral cat population.

This Saturday, Brentwood Mobile Manor is setting up 20 traps around the park. They are renting the traps from Niles “trap-neuter-return” program.

On Sunday morning, the 20 cats will be taken to get fixed, then released exactly where they were found.

The trailer park hopes this helps to curb the population of cats around the park.

“Five unfixed female cats can have 60 kittens in one year alone. That is a lot,” said organizer Cassie Gray.

She says it’s common for mobile home parks to have issues with feral cats.

Brentwood Mobile Manor is hoping that other trailer parks take their lead.