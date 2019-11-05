Warren Township police serve 2 warrants, find dogs, guns and drugs

Authorities took 11 dogs from one of the homes after getting several complaints about dogfighting

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Township police, with help from Warren City police and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, found dogs, guns and drugs while serving two search warrants.

Police found the guns and drugs at 786 Bane St. SW Tuesday morning. No one has been arrested.

On Friday, authorities served a warrant at 871 Dover St. SW after the Trumbull County Drug Task Force received several complaints about dogfighting.

A news release said 11 dogs were taken from the home.

No one has been arrested for that either, but police are still investigating.

The release said the conditions of the dogs are unknown at this time.