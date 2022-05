WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in Warren have scheduled a press conference Friday to address the recent violence in the city.

Mayor Doug Franklin, Director of Public Safety and Service Eddie Colbert and a group of Warren City community leaders will be in attendance along with local media.

The focus of the event is to discuss the city’s initial response to recent crime in the city.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Warren City Council Chambers.

WKBN.com will live stream the event.