WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Wednesday that Warren will receive $170,000 for community policing projects.

The money is coming from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, an agency of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The money will be used to buy updated equipment and technology for the police department.

“Safe communities depend on well-trained and equipped law enforcement officers,” Brown said. “These awards will allow law enforcement in Toledo, Fairview Park, and Warren to keep our streets safe, and are a critical investment in safety and resources for the men and women who devote their lives to protecting Ohioans,” Brown said.

Other Ohio municipalities receiving grants include:

$1,250,000 to the City of Toledo in Lucas County.