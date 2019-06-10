Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Warren teen pleads ‘not true’ to murder and felonious assault charges

Local News

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:
Dareontai Carmichael, charged with murder and felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 16-year-old charged in a deadly shooting in Warren pleaded “not true” in court Monday morning. That’s the juvenile version of “not guilty.”

Dareontai Carmichael was charged with murder and felonious assault after a shooting in a back parking lot off of Maryland Street NW last Tuesday.

Shyhiem Whitman-Williams, 24, was found lying on the ground after being shot. He was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

A second victim, Jackqwuan Williams, 25, was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

The preliminary hearing for Carmichael will be set within ten days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story