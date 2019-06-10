Warren teen pleads ‘not true’ to murder and felonious assault charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 16-year-old charged in a deadly shooting in Warren pleaded “not true” in court Monday morning. That’s the juvenile version of “not guilty.”

Dareontai Carmichael was charged with murder and felonious assault after a shooting in a back parking lot off of Maryland Street NW last Tuesday.

Shyhiem Whitman-Williams, 24, was found lying on the ground after being shot. He was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

A second victim, Jackqwuan Williams, 25, was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

The preliminary hearing for Carmichael will be set within ten days.