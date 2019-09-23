Warren teen caught after running with weed in his socks, police say

Police said he had just threatened someone with a gun

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 16-year-old boy from Warren is charged with trafficking in marijuana after police said he threatened someone with a gun and ran from officers.

Police got a report just after 3 p.m. Saturday about boys with a gun in the area of Olive Avenue NE and Porter Street NE.

The caller said two teen boys yelled at him and threatened him with a gun. He said he used to go to school with them, but didn’t know why they would be mad at him.

When officers got there, they said they saw two teens walking on Elm Road near Washington Street.

They turned on the cruiser’s police lights and said one of the boys took off running.

Officers asked the second boy to talk to them, but said he started running away too.

Police ran after him until the boy eventually realized he was surrounded by four cruisers and put his hands up, according to a report.

Officers searched him and said he had weed and money in his socks.

Police tried to find the first boy but they weren’t able to.