Warren tax office temporarily closed

Calls will be accepted and returns will be processed during regular business hours

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Income Tax Office will be closed to the public until further notice over coronavirus concerns.

City leaders are urging customers to use the drop off box for completed returns and payments.

Forms are available online at warren.org where there is a link to also make payments online.

Calls will be accepted and returns will be processed during regular business hours.

Officials in the city’s water department announced Thursday that will not take in-person face to face payments.

Customers can pay their bills through the drive-thru with a teller, online, over the phone, via a dropbox and through the mail.

Click here for more coronavirus updates.