Warren taking a closer look at park system and improvements

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren is taking a closer look at its parks system.

According to a new study, the last time a comprehensive plan was introduced to city council was in 2004. The housing crisis and economic downturn kept the vision for the city’s park system low on the to-do list until now.

A Warren City Parks Action Plan was recently compiled by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership. Grant money helped fund the research that shows while some parks aren’t widely used, improvements and better marketing for the spaces could encourage residents to enjoy the spaces.

The city has nine parks:

AmVets Park – W. Market St., between York and Ohio streets

Burbank Park – Off of Elm Hill Dr.

Circle Park – Central Parkway

Deemer Park – Front St, between Martin Luther and Western Reserve

North End Park – Intersection of Comstock and Fremont streets

Packard Park – Behind Packard Music Hall, Mahoning Ave.

Perkins Park – Behind Warren City Hall, Mahoning Ave.

Quinby Park – Austin Ave., between Front and Oak streets

Southwest Memorial Park – Palmyra Rd., between Parkman Rd and Austin Ave.

For the new study, each park was inventoried and residents were interviewed about their interest in the parks.

Some parks were more popular than others, but all residents offered suggestions on how each one could improve. The suggestions ranged from adding new basketball courts and updated playground equipment to making areas safer for children to play.

Some respondents complained about areas being hangout spaces where people drink and do drugs, the report stated.

The study suggests priorities moving forward include developing a formal park management system and a budget that considers annual maintenance needs, park improvements and programming.

Other issues include regular inspection of playground equipment and a security plan in partnership with the Warren City Police Department.