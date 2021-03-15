Warren superintendent happy to see students back to in-person learning

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – All students in Warren can now go to class five days a week. Their first day back went well.

The school district had formed two groups of hybrid students earlier this spring, alternating days they would be at school.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro is happy to see all the students back at the same time.

“We know that’s not common of urban or mid-sized urban settings but we are very pleased to be doing this at this point. We want to finish the year strong, we want our kids to finish on a higher level of success and we want to springboard into next year,” he said.

Chiaro says COVID-19 vaccines for the district’s teachers helped make the students’ return a possibility.