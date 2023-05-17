VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A traveling exhibit sharing the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots has landed at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Students from the Warren City School District had the opportunity to take their history lesson outside the classroom Wednesday for the “Rise Above, Triumph Over Adversity” educational experience.

Almost 400 students in the district will get to check it out through the rest of the week.

The Warren Heritage Center has been planning to bring the exhibit to Trumbull County since before the pandemic. President James Valesky says the stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots molded our nation’s history.

“Their legacy says that don’t ever let anybody tell you you can’t do anything. They proved that don’t let anybody tell you you can’t, and they moved past that,” said James Valesky, Warren Heritage president.

The free exhibit is open to the public from May 17-21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.