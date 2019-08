Students started their first day at the high school at 7:20 Tuesday morning

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Warren City Schools were welcomed back by members of the community.

Volunteers from the United Way of Trumbull County were at the schools to welcome students.

The United Way says this is a good way to show students the community is behind them.

