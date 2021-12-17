WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren G. Harding art students took their talents to the glass.

A group painted Christmas murals Friday afternoon on the East Market Street bridge at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

For most of the students — it took a few hours to complete their project. It was a new experience for the students to paint on glass with traffic running underneath them.

“Part of me is like, ‘They won’t notice or care.’ Another part was like, they were just watching everything go down,” said student Kerrigan Riley.

“It’s weird. You see these white streaks, there’s nothing for paint to hold on. It’s called stop and start on the paint brush, it turns white,” said senior student Kincade Tyson.

Students painted murals on the bridge two years ago and it was well received. The hospital wanted to bring back the artwork to put smiles on people’s faces during the pandemic.