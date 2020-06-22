Warren store theft investigation turns up ‘drug kit’, abandoned child

Police say a man who was with the woman took off, leaving her small child behind

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Warren mother is facing charges after police say she was shoplifting Saturday inside a store when the person who was waiting for her in a car ran away, leaving her small child alone.

According to a police report, workers at the Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue alerted an off-duty officer, who was working security at the store, that a woman had gone through the self-checkout and put some makeup in her bag without paying for it.

While questioning the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Paden, officers were alerted to a child that was left alone in a vehicle, which turned out to be Paden’s.

A witness told police that a man inside the car with the small child took off while police were questioning Paden.

Police searched Paden’s car and found a “drug kit” containing hypodermic needles, according to the police report.

The man who was in the car was not immediately located.

Paden was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on theft charges and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Officers also discovered that Paden had an outstanding warrant out of Niles.

The investigation is ongoing involving the man who was in the car with her.

Trumbull County Children Services was also notified.