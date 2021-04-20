Warren shooting suspect picked up during traffic stop

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police picked up a shooting suspect during a traffic stop Monday night in Warren.

Police stopped Malcolm McLeod, 31, at Tod Avenue NW and Bradford Street NW. Police learned he had a warrant for his arrest on a felonious assault charge.

According to court records, McLeod is charged with a shooting March 9 that hurt a 31-year-old Newton Falls man.

The victim showed up at UH Geauga Medical Center with a gunshot wound on his hip/stomach area, according to a police report. The victim said the shooting happened in Warren, though he couldn’t give specifics.

McLeod pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday and he’s set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. next Tuesday.