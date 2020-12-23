Warren search turns up drugs and $8,000 in cash

The investigation continues and arrests are pending

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A raid on a house in Warren turned up a large amount of drugs and cash.

Officers with the Warren Police Street Crimes Unit searched a house in the 1000 block of Atlantic Street NE at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they found $8,000 in cash, 600 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continues and arrests are pending.

