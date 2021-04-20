Warren schools taking next step in large expansion project

The district has been talking about the idea for more than a decade

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District is seeking “statements of qualification” from architect firms interested in designing a multi-use community recreation center for the district.

The district has been talking about the idea of adding a Recreation and Wellness Center for more than a decade.

School officials say they’d like to have locker rooms, concession areas, a 200-meter indoor walking track, a wellness area and a new bandshell included in the project.

The proposed site of the 65 to 70-thousand square foot facility would be from the bandshell at Mollenkopf Stadium to the existing Warren G. Harding high school athletic complex.

“Building on that place takes care of some of the needs of the district as well as tying into our existing athletic complex for students. Students would continue to have access to and from the school without having to go outside,” said Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

Should the Board of Education decide to continue to move forward with building the recreation center, Chiaro says he’d like to see construction start as soon as possible. He says the project would come at no additional cost to taxpayers.