WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City School students may have noticed construction work at the school. It is for their new Health and Wellness Center that will be added to the school. Tuesday, they held their official groundbreaking for the $15 million project.

It may be summertime, but work is still being done at Warren G. Harding High School with mounds and construction equipment in between the football field and the school. Members of the Warren City School Board and the city had their official groundbreaking for what will become the school’s health and wellness center.

“To engage in academically, socially, emotionally as well as athletically,” said superintendent Steve Chiaro.

It will connect to the current high school. They plan to have a few different types of tracks and basketball courts along with classrooms for robotics and e-sports, and a program to help kids in the future.

“To learn hospitality management through one of our local partners in our community is going to step forward and support us in doing that,” said Chiaro.

A place like this will need room, so they plan on moving the band shell. Its current location will be where the new locker rooms are going.

“Those locker rooms…are no longer used here in the district because they were built over 90 years ago and we just don’t feel putting students in there is our wisest decision we could make,” said Chiaro.

Chiaro said they hope to open it in 2024 after they complete the new locker rooms but Warren City School Board President John Fowley said things could change.

“I believe it’s speculation. Material shortages are going to impact this project and we don’t know how yet,” said Fowley.

Lastly, the school feels this could really benefit the kids.

“Again, with health and wellness as a focus for our students and where we’re going to go, it’s limitless and this can be a true contributing factor for student success,” said Chiaro.