WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools will use an added layer of security in the new school year. The district is in the process of buying metal detectors to use at the main entrances of its schools.

They may not all be ready for the first day of school. The district will implement them as they arrive.

The 22 units will be installed at all five schools, plus the Board of Education offices.

“Responsible. I would say responsible, proactive. I would say that’s another approach we’re having. That we’re not waiting for something to happen, and hopefully that we’re leading the charge in trying to protect our staff and students. Just another layer of protection here in the schools,” said Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

The district used metal detectors at graduation and thought the response was positive. They will also be used at Mollenkopf Stadium for home football games.